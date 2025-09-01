Unlocked: Family Secrets: OWN Previews Series About Six Families and Their Secrets

Unlocked: Family Secrets is coming soon. OWN has released a preview for the new six-episode docuseries, which will show the stories behind six families and their secrets.

OWN revealed the following about the series:

“This fall, OWN presents Unlocked: Family Secrets, a deeply moving six-part documentary series that explores the emotional impact of family secrets in six courageous households. Each story reveals buried truths and generational mysteries, as families come together to share their stories, while confronting the past. The series premieres on Saturday, September 27 at 9pm ET/PT, before settling into its regular timeslot at 8pm ET/PT on October 4. Each episode features a different family sharing their personal stories of hidden secrets that have shaped and, in some cases, fractured their lives. Their revelations range from shocking to heartbreaking, but will always be grounded in authenticity, vulnerability and the shared pursuit of truth, new beginnings, and ultimately a path toward forgiveness. From a husband and father coming to terms with his sexual identity to a respected family man whose criminal past comes to light, and a woman who finds her birth mother only to unearth a secret that threatens to shatter the entire family, Unlocked: Family Secrets delves into twists and turns in every episode. By destigmatizing the shame often tied to hidden histories, Unlocked: Family Secrets offers a powerful reminder that no family is alone in its struggle to break free from the past. “At OWN, we believe in the power of truth-telling to transform lives,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN. “Unlocked: Family Secrets is a courageous and deeply human series that invites families to confront the past, speak their truths, and begin the healing process. We’re proud to bring these stories to our audience, who continue to seek authenticity, connection, and hope in every moment they spend with us.” Unlocked Family Secrets is produced by Lion TV, an All3Media company, for OWN.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new OWN docuseries later this month?