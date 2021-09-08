Queen Sugar: Season Six Viewer Votes

What new struggles will the Bordelons face in the sixth season of the Queen Sugar TV show on OWN? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Queen Sugar is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Queen Sugar here.

An OWN family drama, the Queen Sugar TV show stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Ethan Hutchison, Bianca Lawson, and Tammy Townsend with Paula Jai Parker, Marquis Rodriguez, McKinley Freeman, and Erika Ashley recurring. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy. Season six finds the Bordelon family reclaiming their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Siriboe) and Darla (Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption, and Charley (Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Throughout the season, viewers will witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.





