Queen Sugar: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Queen Sugar TV series will be cancelled this time around since OWN has already renewed the show for a sixth season. But, how will season five perform in the ratings, considering that it’s been 17 months since new episodes of Queen Sugar have aired? Stay tuned.

A drama series from Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar stars Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Nicholas Ashe, Rutina Wesley, Greg Vaughn, Kofi Siriboe, Ethan Hutchison, Bianca Lawson, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, and Henry G. Sanders with Timon Kyle Durrett recurring. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy. In season five, Charley (Gardner) remains thick in the battle with the Landry family as she uses the system of local government to protect the community and the farmers who own land, while coming to terms with her son Micah (Ashe) as he navigates his freshman year at Xavier University, an HBCU. Nova (Wesley) launches her new website to support the community while moving out of the Ninth Ward and settles into her romantic relationship with Calvin (Vaughn). Ralph Angel (Siriboe) works to manage fatherhood with son Blue (Hutchison) and a healthy path forward with girlfriend Darla (Lawson) despite constant threats to his land and home.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of Queen Sugar on OWN averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.05 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



