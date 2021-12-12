Queen Sugar

Network: OWN

Episodes: TBD (hour)

Seasons: Seven

TV show dates: September 6, 2016 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Bianca Lawson, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Dondré Whitfield, Ethan Hutchison, Glynn Turman, Greg Vaughan, Henry G. Sanders, Kofi Siriboe, Marycarmen Lopez, Nicholas L. Ashe, Omar J. Dorsey, Rutina Wesley, Timon Kyle Durrett, and Tina Lifford.

TV show description:

Set in the fictional town of Saint Josephine, Louisiana, this contemporary drama chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings.

Nova Bordelon (Rutina Wesley) is a world-wise journalist, herbal healer, and activist. Her longtime lover is Calvin (Greg Vaughan), a married police officer.

Charley Bordelon (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) is the savvy wife and manager of charismatic professional basketball star Davis West (Timon Kyle Durrett). They have a teenage son named Micah (Nicholas L. Ashe).

Ralph Angel Bordelon (Kofi Siriboe) has recently been released from prison and is facing all the challenges that entails — in addition to raising his 6-year-old son, Blue (Ethan Hutchison), and getting to know his long-estranged siblings once again.

Blue’s mother is Darla (Bianca Lawson), a young woman struggling with addiction who desperately seeks reconnection with her son and his father, Ralph. Reyna Velez (Marycarmen Lopez) is Blue’s beautiful elementary school teacher.

Ernest Bordelon (Glynn Turman) is the Bordelon family patriarch and owner of a struggling sugarcane farm in the Deep South. His confidants include irrigation specialist Remy Newell (Dondré T. Whitfield) and Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders), a lifelong friend.

Ernest’s sister is Violet Bordelon (Tina Lifford). Hollywood Desonier (Omar J. Dorsey) is her younger lover and a strong supporter of the family.

After tragedy strikes, the estranged siblings’ lives are thrown into turmoil as they must find a way to work together and save the family sugarcane farm.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Queen Sugar TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for an eighth season?