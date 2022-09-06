Queen Sugar: Season Seven Viewer Votes

It’s the last chapter of the Bordelon family’s story in the seventh season of the Queen Sugar TV show on OWN. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Queen Sugar is cancelled or renewed for season eight (in this case, we already know season seven is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Queen Sugar here.

An OWN family drama series, the Queen Sugar TV show stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, and Bianca Lawson. Guest and recurring players include Glynn Turman, Tracie Thoms, Sharon Lawrence, Greg Vaughan, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Amirah Vann, Brian Michael, Kaci Walfall, Lamman Rucker, Reagan Gomez, Ann Nesby, Tanyell Waivers, McKinley Freeman, and Vivien Ngô. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy. Season seven picks up six months after we last saw the Bordelons. They continue to strive to honor the legacy of their father and preserve their land and community.





