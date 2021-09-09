Queen Sugar: Season Six Ratings

The fifth season of Queen Sugar was delayed due to the pandemic and it ended up airing in the first half of 2021. Rather than wait until 2022, OWN opted to begin airing season six just a few months later. Will this compressed schedule affect the ratings in a positive or negative way? Will Queen Sugar be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

Queen Sugar stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Ethan Hutchison, Bianca Lawson, and Tammy Townsend with Paula Jai Parker, Marquis Rodriguez, McKinley Freeman, and Erika Ashley recurring. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy. Season six finds the Bordelon family reclaiming their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Siriboe) and Darla (Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption, and Charley (Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Throughout the season, viewers will witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of Queen Sugar on OWN averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 642,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



