Queen Sugar: Season Seven? Has the OWN TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the OWN cable channel, Queen Sugar stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Ethan Hutchison, Bianca Lawson, and Tammy Townsend with Paula Jai Parker, Marquis Rodriguez, McKinley Freeman, and Erika Ashley recurring. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy. Season six finds the Bordelon family reclaiming their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Siriboe) and Darla (Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption, and Charley (Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Throughout the season, viewers will witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.



The sixth season of Queen Sugar averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 661,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s up by 9% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Queen Sugar stacks up against other OWN TV shows.



As of September 9, 2021, Queen Sugar has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will OWN cancel or renew Queen Sugar for season seven? The show has been on the air since 2016 so I suspect that we’re getting close to the end of the series but I don’t think season six will be the last year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Queen Sugar cancellation or renewal news.



