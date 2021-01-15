Menu

Queen Sugar on OWN: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Five?

by Telly Vulture

Queen Sugar TV show on OWN: canceled or season 5? (release date); Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Queen Sugar TV showWhat is in store for the Bordelon family? Has the Queen Sugar TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on OWN? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Queen Sugar, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

An OWN original drama from Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson, Tina Lifford, Ethan Hutchison, Omar J. Dorsey, Dondré Whitfield, Timon Kyle Durrett, Henry G. Sanders, Erica Tazel, Kendall Clark, and Walter Pere. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy.
 

The fourth season of Queen Sugar on OWN averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 1.05 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 18% amd 5%, respectively. Learn how Queen Sugar stacks up against the other OWN TV shows.
 

Queen Sugar has been renewed for a sixth season. Season five will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will OWN cancel or renew Queen Sugar for season five? This drama series has had middle-of-the-road ratings when compared to other OWN shows but, I think it’s safe for now. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Queen Sugar cancellation and renewal alerts.

1/15/2021 update: OWN has renewed Queen Sugar for a sixth season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Queen Sugar TV show has been renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if OWN had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Cynthia Harvey
Reader
Cynthia Harvey

Yes! I can’t wait

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
October 14, 2020 9:42 pm
Shameca Duhon
Reader
Shameca Duhon

I Absolutely love queen sugar I am definitely in need of a season five and I am patiently awaiting release dates

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
September 12, 2019 7:10 pm
Shameca Duhon
Reader
Shameca Duhon

I’m definitely in love with queen sugar and I absolutely need season five so I am patiently waiting on the release dates

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
September 12, 2019 7:09 pm
Jacqueline w. McCray
Reader
Jacqueline w. McCray

I am too waiting for the new season

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
October 1, 2020 8:31 pm
Shameca Duhon
Reader
Shameca Duhon

I Absolutely love queen sugar and I definitely need more episodes so I am patiently waiting on season five

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
September 12, 2019 7:08 pm
Jacque
Reader
Jacque

I love queen sugar and yes I want to see more seasons.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
September 12, 2019 12:45 am
Raquel P Johnson
Reader
Raquel P Johnson

Oprah you BET NOT even THINK about cancelling QUEEN SUGAR.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
September 11, 2019 11:02 pm
