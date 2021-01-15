Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An OWN original drama from Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson, Tina Lifford, Ethan Hutchison, Omar J. Dorsey, Dondré Whitfield, Timon Kyle Durrett, Henry G. Sanders, Erica Tazel, Kendall Clark, and Walter Pere. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Queen Sugar on OWN averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 1.05 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 18% amd 5%, respectively. Learn how Queen Sugar stacks up against the other OWN TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Queen Sugar has been renewed for a sixth season. Season five will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will OWN cancel or renew Queen Sugar for season five? This drama series has had middle-of-the-road ratings when compared to other OWN shows but, I think it’s safe for now. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Queen Sugar cancellation and renewal alerts.

1/15/2021 update: OWN has renewed Queen Sugar for a sixth season.



