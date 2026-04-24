Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Four Ratings

Last season, Farmer Wants a Wife was one of the lowest-rated unscripted shows on FOX but the network renewed it anyway. This time around, the show is returning to focus “deeper connections” with just three bachelors looking for love. Will this change impact the ratings in some way? Will Farmer Wants a Wife be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is hosted by Jennifer Nettles. This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. In season four, the bachelors are Braden Pridemore, Brett Maverick, and Sean Cavanaugh. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding the one.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

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For comparisons: Season three of Farmer Wants a Wife on FOX averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.52 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of April 24, 2026, Farmer Wants a Wife has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Farmer Wants a Wife TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?