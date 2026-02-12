Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Four Renewal, Premiere Date Set for FOX Dating Reality Series

It’s back to the country for FOX. The network has renewed Farmer Wants a Wife for a fourth season with three new bachelors. The show’s third season, featuring four bachelors, finished airing in May 2025.

A rural dating reality series, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is hosted by Jennifer Nettles. This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. In season three, the bachelors are Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson, and Landon Heaton. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding the one.

Airing on Thursday nights, the third season of Farmer Wants a Wife averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.52 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership.

Here’s information about the upcoming fourth season, including an introduction to the three new bachelors:

Love is back in the fields and this time, it’s more intimate, more intense and more unpredictable than ever. FOX’s hit dating series Farmer Wants a Wife returns for on Season Four Tuesday, April 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) introducing three new farmers who are ready to put their hearts and their livelihoods on the line in the ultimate search for lasting love. Hosted once again by actress and New York Times bestselling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Season Four strips the experience down to the roots, focusing on fewer farmers and deeper connections as a new group of single women leave behind city comforts for muddy boots, early mornings and the promise of forever. Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world, having aired in 32 countries and resulting in 250 marriages and more than 500 children – proof that true love can grow anywhere. From Midwest cornfields to Southern pastures to a sun-soaked California farm-to-table operation, this season’s farmers are the total package: hardworking, heartfelt and undeniably charming. Meet Braden Pridemore, Brett Maverick and Sean Cavanaugh, the farmers of Season Four: BRADEN PRIDEMORE

Age: 26

Location: Homer, IL

Occupation: 5th Generation Corn & Soybean Farmer

Type of Farm: 3,000-acre operation

Meet Braden:

A fifth-generation farmer who co-owns and lives on his family’s 3,000-acre operation, Braden is looking for a woman who is kind, fun, faith-minded and ready to build a life – and a family – on the farm his grandfather built. When he’s not in the fields, he’s busy songwriting and playing guitar at local bars. BRETT MAVERICK

Age: 35

Location: Savannah, TN

Occupation: Horse & Cattle Farmer

Type of Farm: 1,000-acre farm

Meet Brett:

A former bull rider, Brett eventually traded broken bones for business suits, building a successful protein bar company as well as a tequila brand. Now, he’s back home on his family’s 1,000-acre farm, starting his own horse and cattle ranch while searching for a partner to build a legacy rooted in love, loyalty and land. SEAN CAVANAUGH

Age: 22

Location: Solvang, CA

Occupation: Farm-To-Table Produce Farmer

Type of Farm: 22-acre produce farm

Meet Sean:

Sean is a California native with strong roots in both agriculture and hospitality. He works on his family’s 22-acre produce farm, growing everything from tomatoes and peaches to figs, kiwis and avocados – all of which supply their beloved farm-to-table restaurant, The Gathering Table, and other eateries across California. Focused, driven and ready for something real, Sean knows exactly what he’s looking for in love and life. For the first time ever, Season Four follows just three farmers, allowing their stories to unfold with more depth, vulnerability and emotional stakes. The result? A season that’s more immersive, more romantic and even more hearts break. Throughout the season, the farmers and their daters come together for high-stakes mixer events, including a speed dating event in Nashville, Tennessee and a glamorous gathering at Laurel Park Racetrack in Laurel, Maryland. But this season doesn’t stop at romance – it raises the emotional bar with unexpected twists. One bold woman makes a shocking decision to leave her matched farmer to pursue another. At the very first group event, the farmers must also decide whether to welcome an extra woman into the mix who has been hand-picked by their families, adding even more pressure and potential heartbreak. With more women vying for their attention than ever before, the farmers face difficult choices from the start. New relationship tests push them further than they’ve gone before, including a surprise date designed by the ladies to explore intimacy and a compatibility test that reveals whether couples truly align in their values and long-term goals. As the women experience the realities of farm life, some connections will bloom, others will wither on the vine and only a few will prove strong enough to weather the demands of love in the country. Get ready for deeper connections, bigger risks and love that’s grown – not rushed – when Farmer Wants a Wife Season Four premieres Tuesday, April 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Farmer Wants a Wife series on FOX? Are you glad this reality series has been renewed for a fourth season?

