Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Three Ratings

Last year, Farmer Wants a Wife was a middle-of-the-road performer for FOX. However, the show is likely relatively inexpensive to produce and the network renewed the rural reality series. Will this show’s luck hold out? Will Farmer Wants a Wife be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is hosted by Jennifer Nettles. This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. In season three, the bachelors are Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson, and Landon Heaton. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding the one.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Farmer Wants a Wife on FOX averaged a 0,21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.83 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM).



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 21, 2025, Farmer Wants a Wife has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Farmer Wants a Wife TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?