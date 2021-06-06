The Resident: Season Five; Anuja Joshi Promoted to FOX Series Regular for 2021-22

Viewers of The Resident will likely be seeing more of Dr. Leela Devi in the FOX show’s fifth season. Actress Anuja Joshi is being promoted to series regular for the upcoming 2021-22 season, per Deadline. Joshi recurred on the medical drama during season four, and the season finale featured a romantic moment between her and Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal). The fifth season will further develop the pair’s relationship.

Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Jane Leeves also star in the FOX medical drama. It was recently reported that series regular Morris Chestnut will recur next season due to him starring in the new FOX drama Our Kind Of People.

The Resident will return to FOX this fall, but a premiere date has not yet been set. The series will air at 8:00 PM on Tuesday nights, leading into Our Kind of People at 9:00 PM.

