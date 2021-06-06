People Puzzler: Season Two; Game Show Network Renews Leah Remini Series

People Puzzler is sticking around. Game Show Network has renewed the series for a second season. Leah Remini hosts the series which uses People Magazine and crossword puzzles as the basis for the competition.

Deadline revealed more about the game show from Game Show Network:

“People Puzzler, which will launch its new season in the fall, features three contestants who will put their pop culture knowledge to the test to complete crosswords from the pop culture magazine. The player who has won the most points after three rounds will move on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round where they will have the opportunity to win a cash prize.”

A Fall 2021 premiere date has not yet been set for the second season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the People Puzzler TV series on Game Show Network?