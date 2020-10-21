Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

9-1-1, Lone Star, Prodigal Son, The Resident: FOX Teases Series’ 2021 Returns

by Trevor Kimball,

Prodigal Son TV show on FOX: season 2

(FOX)

FOX wants you to make time for their shows on Monday and Tuesday nights in January 2021.  The network has released teasers for the upcoming returns of 9-1-1 (season four), 9-1-1: Lone Star (season two), The Resident (season four), and The Prodigal Son (season two).

In 2021, you’ll find 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star paired together on Monday nights. The Resident will kick off Tuesday nights at 8:00 PM, leading into Prodigal Son.

The network hasn’t announced specific premiere dates just yet but here are some teasers.

You can watch our FOX status sheet to stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming premiere dates.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the 2021 returns of any of these FOX drama series?



Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Thomas DeAngelis Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thomas DeAngelis
Reader
Thomas DeAngelis

I can’t wait for Prodigy son going to be good season until January longer time be here before you know it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
October 20, 2020 9:47 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz