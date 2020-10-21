9-1-1, Lone Star, Prodigal Son, The Resident: FOX Teases Series’ 2021 Returns

FOX wants you to make time for their shows on Monday and Tuesday nights in January 2021. The network has released teasers for the upcoming returns of 9-1-1 (season four), 9-1-1: Lone Star (season two), The Resident (season four), and The Prodigal Son (season two).

In 2021, you’ll find 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star paired together on Monday nights. The Resident will kick off Tuesday nights at 8:00 PM, leading into Prodigal Son.

The network hasn’t announced specific premiere dates just yet but here are some teasers.

