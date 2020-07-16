Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 15, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz, and Ella Grace Helton, with Ireland and Sedona Carjaval.

TV show description:

A family situation comedy, the United We Fall TV show revolves around the trials and tribulations of Bill (Sasso) and Jo (Mitchell) as they try to make it day-to-day as a functioning family. They’re the parents of two young kids, Emily (Helton) and Lulu (Carjaval).

Bill’s very judgmental live-in-mother, Sandy (Curtin), and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family — including brother Chuy (Diaz) — never hesitate to let this couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs.

They stand united against everyone — other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers, and especially their kids. Each episode shows that when two people with young children and overzealous extended families truly love each other, barely anything is possible.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

