Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

United We Fall

United We Fall TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

Network: ABC
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 15, 2020 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz, and Ella Grace Helton, with Ireland and Sedona Carjaval.

TV show description:      
A family situation comedy, the United We Fall TV show revolves around the trials and tribulations of Bill (Sasso) and Jo (Mitchell) as they try to make it day-to-day as a functioning family. They’re the parents of two young kids, Emily (Helton) and Lulu (Carjaval).

Bill’s very judgmental live-in-mother, Sandy (Curtin), and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family — including brother Chuy (Diaz) — never hesitate to let this couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs.

They stand united against everyone — other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers, and especially their kids. Each episode shows that when two people with young children and overzealous extended families truly love each other, barely anything is possible.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the United We Fall TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.