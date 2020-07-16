Vulture Watch

Has the United We Fall TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of United We Fall, season two.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the United We Fall TV show stars Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz, Ella Grace Helton, and Ireland and Sedona Carjaval. The series revolves around the trials and tribulations of Bill (Sasso) and Jo (Mitchell) as they try to make it day-to-day as a functioning family. They’re the parents of two young kids, Emily (Helton) and Lulu (Carjaval). Bill’s very judgmental live-in-mother, Sandy (Curtin), and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family — including brother Chuy (Diaz) — never hesitate to let this couple know they’re seemingly screwing up. Thankfully, Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs.



Season One Ratings

The first season of United We Fall averages a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.92 million viewers. Find out how United We Fall stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 16, 2020, United We Fall has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew United We Fall for season two? The alphabet network held this sitcom until mid-summer which seems to be an indication that they don’t have much faith in it. The series did okay in its premiere ratings so, we’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on United We Fall cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the United We Fall TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?