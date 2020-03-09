Vulture Watch

How long will this news magazine continue? Is the 20/20 TV show cancelled or renewed for a 43rd season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 20/20 season 43. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, 20/20 is a primetime news magazine, which combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. Journalists David Muir and Amy Robach currently anchor 20/20 for ABC News. Roone Arledge created 20/20, which first premiered in June of 1978.



Season 42 Ratings

The 42nd season of 20/20 is averaging a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.22 million viewers. Compared to season 41, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. Find out how 20/20 stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 9, 2020, 20/20 has not been cancelled or renewed for a 43rd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will 20/20 be cancelled or renewed for season 43 on ABC? The show’s ratings improved in season 41 and it’s been a good and cost-effective performer for the network for decades. I don’t see this series ending anytime soon. Still, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any 20/20 cancellation and renewal news.



What do you think? Are you hoping that the 20/20 TV show will be renewed for a 43rd season? How would you feel if the network cancelled this TV series, instead?