What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Genetic Detective follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore and her work with DNA technology company Parabon NanoLabs. In the series, Moore and her team revolutionize crime-solving by working with police departments and accessible crime scene DNA to help trace the path of a criminal suspect’s family tree, uncover their identity and bring them to justice. Since 2018, Moore has used her unique research skills to transform the face of crime-solving, helping to identify more than 100 violent criminal suspects.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Genetic Detective averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.26 million viewers. Find out how The Genetic Detective stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 28, 2020, The Genetic Detective has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Genetic Detective for season two? The ratings are quite low. However, based on Moore’s following and the fact that this ABC News series is relatively inexpensive to produce, I suspect that this program may still be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Genetic Detective cancellation or renewal news.



