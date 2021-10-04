Big Sky: Season Three? Has the ABC Thriller TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is this thriller series long for this world? Has the Big Sky TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Big Sky, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Big Sky TV series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green with John Carroll Lynch, Jesse James Keitel, Patrick Gallagher, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Ray Taylor, T.V. Carpio, Arturo Del Puerto, Vinny Chhibber, Romy Rosemont, Ryan O’Nan, Michael Malarkey, and David Meunier in recurring roles. The story begins with private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) joining forces to search for two kidnapped sisters. In season two, with fugitive Ronald Pergman (Geraghty) still on the loose, Cassie distracts herself with work at the detective agency while Jenny, recovering from her near-death experience, decides to take Sheriff Tubb (Gallagher) up on his offer for her to rejoin the force. While the two move in different directions, it’s not long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths again.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Big Sky averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.13 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Big Sky stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 4, 2021, Big Sky has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Big Sky for season three? Last season, this series had a strong start but the ratings slipped quite a bit as the first season progressed. The network clearly wants it to be a success so the programmers gave it the coveted post-Grey’s Anatomy timeslot. Unfortunately, that move doesn’t seem to have helped the ratings. I have doubts that this show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Big Sky cancellation or renewal news.



