Big Sky: Season One Ratings

Based on a series of books by C.J. Box, the Big Sky TV series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, John Carroll Lynch, and Ryan Phillippe. The story begins with Danielle Sullivan (Lind) and her sister Grace (Pettyjohn) on a road trip to visit Danielle’s boyfriend. The two are kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote part of a Montana highway. This sets off a chain of events that leads private detectives Cody Hoyt (Phillippe) and Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) to join forces with Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), Cody’s estranged wife and an ex-cop, to search for the sisters. When the trio discovers that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, it becomes clear that they’ve stumbled onto something that’s much bigger than they could have imagined.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

