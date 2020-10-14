Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Big Sky: ABC Releases Full Trailer for David E. Kelley Series

by Regina Avalos,

Big Sky TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Big Sky is coming to ABC next month, and a full-length trailer has now been released for the new David E. Kelley series. The show stars Ryan Phillippe, Kylie Bunbury, and Katheryn Winnick. The series follows the trio as they try to find a pair of kidnapped sisters. The sisters have been abducted by a truck driver in Montana, and it soon becomes apparent there’s more to the story.

John Carroll Lynch, Brian Geraghty, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, and Dedee Pfeiffer also star in the new series, which will premiere on ABC on November 17th.

Check out the trailer for Big Sky below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Big Sky once it arrives on ABC?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Dee Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Dee
Reader
Dee

We’ll definitely be checking it out .. already intrigued after watching the trailer!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
October 14, 2020 12:50 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz