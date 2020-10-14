Big Sky: ABC Releases Full Trailer for David E. Kelley Series

Big Sky is coming to ABC next month, and a full-length trailer has now been released for the new David E. Kelley series. The show stars Ryan Phillippe, Kylie Bunbury, and Katheryn Winnick. The series follows the trio as they try to find a pair of kidnapped sisters. The sisters have been abducted by a truck driver in Montana, and it soon becomes apparent there’s more to the story.

John Carroll Lynch, Brian Geraghty, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, and Dedee Pfeiffer also star in the new series, which will premiere on ABC on November 17th.

Check out the trailer for Big Sky below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Big Sky once it arrives on ABC?