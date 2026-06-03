Lot Patrol: BET Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for New Comedy Series

Lot Patrol is coming soon to BET. The network announced that the series will arrive later this month by releasing a trailer.

DeRay Davis, Carl Payne, Tamera Kissen, Darius McCrary, Skeet Carter, TK Kirkland, Alex Thomas, and Tanjareen Thomas star in the series, which follows a group of security guards who work on the set of a Hollywood studio.

BET shared the following about the series:

“LOT PATROL follows a mismatched squad of eccentric security guards as they patrol the chaotic backlot of a major Hollywood studio, wrangling unhinged actors, rogue crew members, and their own wildly dysfunctional personal lives. Shot in a sharp-witted mockumentary style, the series blends absurd encounters, razor-sharp humor, and unexpectedly heartfelt moments, as it pulls back the curtain on the entertainment industry through the eyes of the people barely holding it together.”

Lot Patrol arrives on June 30th. The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new BET comedy series?