Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Seven Renewal and Premiere Date Set for BET Drama Series

The five ladies are returning. BET has renewed the Sistas series for a seventh season, which will debut next week. The sixth season of 22 episodes debuted in May and finished airing tonight.

A drama series, Tyler Perry’s Sistas stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside. The series follows a group of single black women bound by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other. The fifth season finds the ladies jumping back into the world of dating.

The sixth season of Sistas averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 964,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership.

Season seven debuts on Wednesday, January 3rd with an episode titled “New Beginnings.” The premiere picks up three months after the sixth season’s finale and will spotlight new romances and old tensions.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Sistas TV show on BET? Are you glad that this drama has been renewed for a seventh season?

