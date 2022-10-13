Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Five Viewer Votes

The ladies’ long-standing friendship is tested in the fifth season of the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show on BET. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Tyler Perry’s Sistas is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Tyler Perry’s Sistas here.

A BET comedy-drama series, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other. The fifth season finds the ladies jumping back into the world of dating.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Tyler Perry’s Sistas should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on BET?