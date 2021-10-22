Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Four Renewal for BET Comedy-Drama Series

These ladies will be together through thick and thin — and season four. BET has renewed the Tyler Perry’s Sistas series for another year. Season three is currently airing on Wednesday nights.

A comedy-drama, the Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. The ladies navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s, entrenched in the modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.

The third season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 941,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s even in the demo and down by 0% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

In addition to the renewal, the cable channel has also set an airdate for the second edition of The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition. It will air on Wednesday, December 22nd, on BET and BET Her. It seems likely that it will follow the third season’s finale.

