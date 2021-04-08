Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Three; BET Announces Premiere Date

Viewers won’t have to wait long for a new season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV series on BET. In a press release touting the ratings of the second season (which just wrapped last week) the cable channel also announced that season three will launch on Wednesday, June 9th, at 9:00 PM.

A nighttime soap opera, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Hayslett. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.

Here’s the full press release from BET:

BET’S SOPHOMORE SEASON OF “TYLER PERRY’S SISTAS” REIGNS AS THE #1 SCRIPTED SERIES ON CABLE FOR AFRICAN AMERICANS AND SETS PREMIERE DATE FOR SEASON 3, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9, 2021 New York, NY – April 7, 2021 – The #1 scripted series on cable for African Americans P18-49, “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” sets the premiere date for Season Three, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. 1.4M viewers P2+ tuned in weekly to the riveting 22-episodes second season of “Sistas” on Live+3 and averaged a +60% weekly lift on P18-49 from Live Same Day to L3. The season finale, which simulcast Wednesday, March 31 across BET and BET Her, delivered a .617 P18-49 rating (Live + 3), 1.3 M total viewers P2+; .556 P18-49 rating, and 1.1 M total viewers P2+ (on BET alone). BET grew its “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” season finale audience versus L+SD double-digits +54%. About “Tyler Perry’s Sistas”

The one-hour drama follows a group of single black females as they navigate their “complicated love life,” careers, and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30’s. The talented ensemble cast of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett. *Source: Nielsen | Total viewer claims based on average imps cumulative across relevant nets | Simulcast coverage ratings based on BET Coverage Universe ABOUT BET

