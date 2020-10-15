Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Two Ratings

A few years ago, Tyler Perry signed a big deal with Viacom, which owns the BET channel. He also knows how to write and film TV shows quickly and on a budget. And, perhaps most importantly right now, his studio was the first to be able to film a whole season of a drama series safely during the age of COVID-19. No matter what happens with the ratings, it’s difficult to imagine that Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show would be cancelled in this current climate. How soon will it be renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A nighttime soap opera, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Hayslett. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Tyler Perry’s Sistas on BET averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 889,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



