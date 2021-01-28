Resident Alien: Season One Ratings

At one time, Syfy had numerous original scripted series but, over time, they’ve gotten rid of most of them. Will this new Resident Alien series have a long life or, will it be cancelled too? Will it be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi comedy series, the Resident Alien TV show is based on the Dark Horse comic series and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler. Recurring cast members include Linda Hamilton, Meredith Garretson, Elizabeth Bowen, Mandell Maughan, Alex Barima, Jenna Lamia, and Judah Prehn. The story revolves around Captain Hah Re (Tudyk), an alien with the secret mission to kill all humans. He crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado. In his new guise, Harry starts off living a simple life but things get complicated when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: The series premiere was simulcast on USA Network and attracted a 0.12 in the demo with 450,000.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



