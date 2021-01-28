Network: Syfy

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 27, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Linda Hamilton, Meredith Garretson, Elizabeth Bowen, Mandell Maughan, Alex Barima, Jenna Lamia, and Judah Prehn.

TV show description:

A sci-fi comedy series, the Resident Alien TV show is based on the Dark Horse comic series created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse.

The story revolves around Captain Hah Re (Tudyk), an alien with the secret mission to kill all humans. He crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado.

In his new guise, Harry starts off living a simple life but things get complicated when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”

Other town residents include Asta Twelvetrees (Tomko), Harry’s strong and sarcastic co-worker at the town’s health clinic; Sheriff Mike Thompson (Reynolds), who runs the town with a chip on his shoulder and an iron fist; charismatic bartender D’Arcy Bloom (Wetterlund) who, as a former Olympic snowboarder, is also a part of the avalanche control team; and naive Mayor Ben Hawthorne (Fiehler), whose eight-year-old son, Max (Prehn), is suspicious that the new local doctor is an alien.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

