Resident Alien: Season Two Renewal for Syfy Comedy TV Series

Harry’s Earth mission has not finished. The Syfy cable channel has renewed the Resident Alien TV show for a second season of 10 episodes. The first season’s finale airs on March 31st and there’s no word yet on when season two will launch.

A sci-fi comedy series, the Resident Alien TV show is based on the Dark Horse comic series and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler. Recurring cast members include Linda Hamilton, Meredith Garretson, Elizabeth Bowen, Mandell Maughan, Alex Barima, Jenna Lamia, and Judah Prehn. The story revolves around Captain Hah Re (Tudyk), an alien with the secret mission to kill all humans. He crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado. In his new guise, Harry starts off living a simple life but things get complicated when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world.

The first season of Resident Alien averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.10 million viewers. It’s the cable channel’s highest-rated series by far.

Here’s Syfy’s announcement about the renewal:

“With ‘Resident Alien,’ everything just came together in perfect harmony – a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great,” Katz said. “The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

In its successful first season, “Resident Alien” is the most-watched new cable drama in the last year in total viewers and #2 in the 18-49 demo. It’s also SYFY’s highest-rated new drama in more than six years in total viewers and earns the second-biggest time-shifting gain for any cable drama in the last year in total viewers.

The Jan. 27 series premiere has garnered 9.3 million viewers across all platforms and NBCU networks. In live + 3 comparisons, the following week’s episode saw an increase of 581,000 viewers, the biggest jump for a cable drama launch since 2014

The 10-episode first season of “Resident Alien” will wrap on Wednesday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.

The first three episodes of “Resident Alien” are now available on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, enabling audiences to catch up on season one before the show returns for season two on SYFY. Following the initial three episodes, a new episode will drop on Peacock every Friday until the complete season is available on the platform.

The show’s Jan. 27 cross-platform launch was illustrative of the strategy to leverage the power of NBCU’s entertainment portfolio to engage audiences across NBCU’s TV portfolio, a strategy emphasized by Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, when she first took the job last fall.

Based on the Dark Horse comic from Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, “Resident Alien’ follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk (“Rogue One,” “Firefly”) that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life … but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”

The series also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, “Resident Alien” was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan (“Family Guy”). Mike Richardson (“Hellboy”) and Keith Goldberg (“The Legend of Tarzan”) of Dark Horse Entertainment (“The Umbrella Academy”), and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”) and Darryl Frank (“The Americans”) of Amblin TV also executive produce. David Dobkin (“Wedding Crashers”) executive produced and directed the pilot. Robbie Duncan McNeill executive produced and is producing director.