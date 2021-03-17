Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Tuesday TV Ratings: Holmes Family Effect, This Is Us, To Tell the Truth, The Flash, FBI

Published:

Holmes Family Effect TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

CR: FOX.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Holmes Family Effect, Superman & Lois, The Flash, To Tell The Truth, Soul of a Nation, Keenen, Young Rock, This Is Us, New Amsterdam, NCIS, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI.   Reruns: Black-ish and Mixed-ish.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Parkyn

Seal team, Bull, NCIS Los Angeles, Call me Kat on Fox tv channel Thursday night at 9pm. So good amp funny enjoy it and love it look forward every episode never missed it.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x