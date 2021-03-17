Holmes Family Effect: Season One Ratings

This isn’t the first time that Mike Holmes has starred in a FOX TV show. Back in 2015, he starred in Home Free for the network but it was cancelled after two seasons due to low ratings. Will the network want this Canadian series back for season two or, will it be cancelled as well? Stay tuned.

A reality home improvement series, the Holmes Family Effect TV show stars Mike Holmes, Sherry Holmes, Mike Holmes Jr., Frank Meleca, Russell Peters, Erich Saide, and Riley Stevenson. The feel-good series follows professional contractor and TV host Mike Holmes, his daughter Sherry, and his son Michael, as they help beloved community institutions, the people who work there and those who benefit from them. Inspired by local residents and community members who are making a difference in the lives of those around them, each episode follows the Holmes family as they surprise these deserving people by transforming their spaces. From a neglected school building to a rundown youth center, the Holmes family helps these hometown heroes in their quest to make a difference.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

