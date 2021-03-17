Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 16, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Mike Holmes, Sherry Holmes, Mike Holmes Jr., Frank Meleca, Russell Peters, Erich Saide, and Riley Stevenson.

TV show description:

A reality home improvement series, the Holmes Family Effect TV show originates in Canada on CTV.

The feel-good series follows professional contractor and TV host Mike Holmes, his daughter Sherry, and his son Michael, as they help beloved community institutions, the people who work there, and those who benefit from them.

Inspired by local residents and community members who are making a difference in the lives of those around them, each episode follows the Holmes family as they surprise these deserving people by transforming their spaces. From a neglected school building to a rundown youth center, the Holmes family helps these hometown heroes in their quest to make a difference.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

