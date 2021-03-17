Vulture Watch

Originating in Canada and airing on the FOX television network, the Holmes Family Effect TV show stars Mike Holmes, Sherry Holmes, Mike Holmes Jr., Frank Meleca, Russell Peters, Erich Saide, and Riley Stevenson. The feel-good series follows professional contractor and TV host Mike Holmes, his daughter Sherry, and his son Michael, as they help beloved community institutions, the people who work there and those who benefit from them. Inspired by local residents and community members who are making a difference in the lives of those around them, each episode follows the Holmes family as they surprise these deserving people by transforming their spaces. From a neglected school building to a rundown youth center, the Holmes family helps these hometown heroes in their quest to make a difference.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Holmes Family Effect averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.24 million viewers. Find out how Holmes Family Effect stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 18, 2021, Holmes Family Effect has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Holmes Family Effect for season two? The network licenses this Canadian series so it likely doesn’t cost FOX much to air it. That being said, the word is that, once the pandemic is over, the network will be leaning away from licensing pre-existing programming. I don’t see this show being renewed on FOX. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Holmes Family Effect cancellation or renewal news.



