Airing on the FOX television network, Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, and Krista Marie Yu. The series revolves around Mike Baxter (Allen), the marketing director of the Outdoor Man sporting goods stores and a “man’s man”. His family doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him so it can sometimes be a little tough for Mike to stand his ground and stay in touch with his inner man. In season nine, the series jumps ahead into the near future. Mike and Vanessa contemplate their own future, including Mike’s imminent retirement from Outdoor Man — and who could be his successor.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of Last Man Standing averages a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.52 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 41% in viewership. Find out how Last Man Standing stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Last Man Standing is ending so there won’t be a 10th season. Could the show return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if FOX will cancel or renew Last Man Standing for season 10. The network has already announced that season nine is the end. Could the cast reunite for a special or limited series someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Last Man Standing cancellation or renewal news.



