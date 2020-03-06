Last Man Standing: Season Eight Ratings

Last year, in Last Man Standing’s first season on FOX, the sitcom got off to a very strong start but the ratings dwindled as the season progressed. Some would argue that cast changes were the cause of the decline. Will the numbers continue to fall in season eight or, will they bounce back? Will Last Man Standing be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

Airing on the FOX television network, Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, and Krista Marie Yu. Guest stars include Kaitlyn Dever, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Jay Leno, Terry Bradshaw, Susan Sullivan, Tisha Campbell, and Bill Engvall. The series revolves around Mike Baxter (Allen), the marketing director of the Outdoor Man sporting goods stores and a “man’s man”. His family doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him so it can sometimes be a little tough for Mike to stand his ground and stay in touch with his inner man.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of Last Man Standing on FOX averaged a 1.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.71 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



