Last Man Standing: Season Eight Ratings

Last year, in Last Man Standing’s first season on FOX, the sitcom got off to a very strong start but the ratings dwindled as the season progressed. Some would argue that cast changes were the cause of the decline. Will the numbers continue to fall in season eight or, will they bounce back? Will Last Man Standing be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.
Airing on the FOX television network, Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, and Krista Marie Yu. Guest stars include Kaitlyn Dever, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Jay Leno, Terry Bradshaw, Susan Sullivan, Tisha Campbell, and Bill Engvall. The series revolves around Mike Baxter (Allen), the marketing director of the Outdoor Man sporting goods stores and a “man’s man”. His family doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him so it can sometimes be a little tough for Mike to stand his ground and stay in touch with his inner man.
3/6 update:
For comparisons: Season seven of Last Man Standing on FOX averaged a 1.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.71 million viewers.
The biggest stumbling block is being opposite YOUNG SHELDON, which typically is in the top ten of scripted shows. I think the writing is still strong and enjoy the show.
The change to Thursday, and losing Mandy, and pretty much Eve also, not to mention 7 seasons is a long time for a sitcom anyway. Just way to much to overcome!
Personally I don’t think seven seasons is too much but I agree that changing it to Thursday night isn’t helping much and other shows is competition also hurting it. And the show was off the air for a whole year and then they put wrestling on during Friday nights in its slot.
I agree that Mandy isn’t Mandy and Jen isn’t Eve and Carol Larraby isn’t Carol.
But more of Jay Leno and Ed might help the ratings. I watch reruns over and over and will continue but something’s lacking in season eight.
Renew, we forget it’s on Thursday! LOVE It
What ever you have to do,please bring original Mandy back,and put Kyle back in the store. Just isn’t the same! This was one of the best programs on TV and would like to see it continue but really can’t see it doing so with this new cast of characters!
Season eight so far has unfortunately been a bit of a drag. There aren’t any stand out episodes that I can think of. Unlike most people I do like the character of Jen, but I also do miss Kaitlin Dever as Eve. Something’s just off with the writing and I can appreciate them exploring the empty nest themes, but it’s just not what it was. I’m mostly watching it still to support Fox’s decision to bring it back but I would at least like to be enjoying it a little more like last season and other prior seasons. It’s not… Read more »
When you’re an actor/actress or writer, and a show is cancelled, you move on to other projects. It’s called employment. When ABC abruptly announced the cancellation of LMS series, there wasn’t an immediate network to pick up the series. So they had a year sabbatical and people move on. Fortunately, many of the original cast were still available a year later. I agree that changing cast members of an established show can change the chemistry and I’d like to see more of Jay Leno as well, but the addition of the foreign exchange student character doesn’t work and seems forced.… Read more »
I love this show. Love the Mike Baxter character and his political leanings and musings, which are poorly represented on other networks. Loved and related to the family dynamics represented in seasons 1 thru 6. What I do not care for is the foreign exchange student introduced to distract from the absence of the Eve role. She doesn’t work with the cast. The relationship is awkward and forced. Focus on what it is like to go through empty nest syndrome instead of trying to inject an irrelevant, inexperienced actor that detracts from all of the positives this series is capable… Read more »
Always fun to see a different look at the world around us. But, I do think it’s a little stale. I think the show needs the original Mandy but not really sure that would make a difference. Still happy that FOX brought it back. I would move it back to Friday where expectations are lower and give it another year. If not I could see a spin off with one of the children, with Dad (Mike) make cameos.