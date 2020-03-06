Vulture Watch

Has the Last Man Standing TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on FOX?



Airing on the FOX television network, Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, and Krista Marie Yu. Guest stars include Kaitlyn Dever, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Jay Leno, Terry Bradshaw, Susan Sullivan, Tisha Campbell, and Bill Engvall. The series revolves around Mike Baxter (Allen), the marketing director of the Outdoor Man sporting goods stores and a “man’s man”. His family doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him so it can sometimes be a little tough for Mike to stand his ground and stay in touch with his inner man.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of Last Man Standing averages a 0.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.31 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership. Find out how Last Man Standing stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, Last Man Standing has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Last Man Standing for season nine? Though the ratings are down, they are good enough for the series to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Last Man Standing cancellation or renewal news.



