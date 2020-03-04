Vulture Watch

Are the doctors still saving the day? Has the The Resident TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Resident, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Airing on the FOX television network, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. In the third season, the doctors are surrounded by new rules and physicians, as Red Rock Mountain Medical takes over the hospital. The staff includes senior resident internist Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), nurse practitioner Nicolette Nevin (VanCamp), surgical resident Mina Okafor (Wilson), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).



The third season of The Resident on FOX is averaging a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.90 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 23% and 22%, respectively. Find out how The Resident stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, The Resident has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew The Resident for season four? It’s one of the network’s lower-rated scripted series but I’m thinking that it will still be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free The Resident cancellation and renewal alerts.



