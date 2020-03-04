Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Resident: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four by FOX?

by Telly Vulture

The Resident TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 4?

©2019 Fox Media LLC Cr: Guy D’Alema/FOX

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the The Resident TV show on FOXAre the doctors still saving the day? Has the The Resident TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Resident, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. In the third season, the doctors are surrounded by new rules and physicians, as Red Rock Mountain Medical takes over the hospital. The staff includes senior resident internist Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), nurse practitioner Nicolette Nevin (VanCamp), surgical resident Mina Okafor (Wilson), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).
 

Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Resident on FOX is averaging a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.90 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 23% and 22%, respectively. Find out how The Resident stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 6, 2020, The Resident has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Resident for season four? It’s one of the network’s lower-rated scripted series but I’m thinking that it will still be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free The Resident cancellation and renewal alerts.
 

The Resident Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the The Resident TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

88
Leave a Reply

avatar
82 Comment threads
6 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
86 Comment authors
JillEllen gogginReneeTammyDawn Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Jill
Reader
Jill

Love it Start filming now please !

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 1:18 am
Ellen goggin
Reader
Ellen goggin

I love it – the stories are getting better and better

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 12:54 am
Renee
Reader
Renee

Keep it. We love it

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 7:00 pm
Tammy
Reader
Tammy

Keep it love it

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 9:57 am
Dawn
Reader
Dawn

Keep the resident. Watch it every week

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 8:04 pm
Kathleen Brecheisen
Reader
Kathleen Brecheisen

Keep The Resident on the air. It’s a great show!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 5:44 pm
Stern
Reader
Stern

Keep THE RESIDENT ON THE AIR! Excellent show

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
February 29, 2020 12:42 am
1 4 5 6
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz