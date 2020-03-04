The Resident: Season Three Ratings



While most shows were down in the ratings, The Resident series on FOX actually saw an increase in viewership. It was still a middle-of-the-road performer for the network but the increase in viewership likely helped the show land a renewal. Will the numbers continue to rise this year or, will they fall? Will The Resident be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A FOX medical drama, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. In the third season, the doctors are surrounded by new rules and physicians, as Red Rock Mountain Medical takes over the hospital. The staff includes senior resident internist Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), nurse practitioner Nicolette Nevin (VanCamp), surgical resident Mina Okafor (Wilson), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival.

For comparisons: The second season of The Resident on FOX averaged a 0.94 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.02 million viewers.

