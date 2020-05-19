Menu

The Resident: Season Four; FOX Medical Drama Returning for 2020-21 Season

by Jessica Pena,

The Resident TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

FOX is returning to Chastain Memorial Hospital. The network just announced they’ve renewed The Resident for the 2020-21 season.  Season four is expected to air sometime in 2021 (depending on when production can resume).

The medical drama follows a group of doctors as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. The cast includes Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut.

Season three of The Resident averaged a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.03 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s a 22% drop in the ratings and a 20% decline in viewership. Despite the decline in ratings, FOX is keeping The Resident on call.

FOX’s Last Man Standing was also renewed for a ninth season today. “The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of FOX, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers, and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”

We watch The Resident and enjoy it very much. So glad it’s been renewed. There are many shows canceled that breaks our hearts and just plain makes us mad! Very happy that The Resident isn’t one of those!!!

#ProdigalSon

