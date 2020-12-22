The Resident: Season Four Video; How the FOX Medical Drama Will Handle the Pandemic

The Resident is getting ready for its big return to FOX, and the network has released two new teasers for the season four premiere. Those behind the series have also revealed how the medical drama will handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut star in the series, which follows the staff of the fictional Chastain Memorial Hospital.

The fourth season of The Resident on FOX will take place after the pandemic. Fans will see flashbacks to moments during the heat of the pandemic, but the majority of the action will take place after a vaccine is found and the pandemic is behind everyone.

Andrew Chapman said the following about the fourth season of the series, per The Hollywood Reporter:

“You can’t ignore COVID, and nor did we want to. We wanted to tell the story of COVID, we wanted to honor all the front-line medical workers — of whom a bunch are our writing staff. We thought that by the time we got on air — January, February, March of 2021 — not just the public but we as staff writers were going to be so underwater with COVID and COVID stories, and so sick of the pandemic and being locked down and the tragedy of it. We were trying to figure out a way that we can both honor the front-line workers and tell a story that’s compelling, so we made a sort of educated guess.”

Check out a preview for the season from Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Resident (@theresidentonfox)

The premiere episode will also feature a special event. Nic and Conrad, played by Vancamp and Czuchry, will marry during the episode. A scene from that big event is below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of The Resident? Do you plan to watch the fourth season on FOX? What do you think about the decision to bypass the pandemic on the series?