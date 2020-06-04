Last Man Standing: Season Nine; Baxter Family to Feel Repercussions of the Pandemic

What can fans expect from the new season of Last Man Standing? Executive producer Kevin Abbott recently spoke with TV Guide about how the FOX TV show will address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The comedy series, which was just renewed for a ninth season, revolves around Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), the marketing director of the Outdoor Man sporting goods stores and a “man’s man”. His family doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him so it can sometimes be a little tough for Mike to stand his ground and stay in touch with his inner man. The cast also includes Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, and Krista Marie Yu.

Speaking to TV Guide, Last Man Standing EP Kevin Abbott said the FOX series’ ninths season will tackle the COVID-19 pandemic:

The world has changed. Everything we had planned has gone out the window. We try to keep it as real as we can. The virus would have impacted the [Last Man Standing] universe. I’m going to have to look at, what happened to pot shops? What was that experience like? I guarantee you Outdoor Man will be facing the repercussions of the economy. How did lockdown affect outdoor equipment use? How are they going to re-open? We will ask ourselves all those questions to see how lockdown affected all of that.”

Season nine of Last Man Standing is slated to premiere on FOX during the 2020-21 season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Last Man Standing? Are you looking forward to the new season?