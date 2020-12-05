Last Man Standing: Season Nine; Tim Allen Reprises Home Improvement Character for FOX Series’ Final Season

Last Man Standing is getting ready for its ninth and final season on FOX, and a special crossover is set for an episode of the comedy. Viewers will be seeing double when star Tim Allen reprises his Home Improvement character, Tim ‘The Tool Man’ Taylor.

Tim will visit the Baxter house in the episode titled ‘Dual Time.’ Deadline revealed the following about the episode:

“The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman (Allen) who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike (Allen), who is struggling with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog.”

Last Man Standing will premiere its new season on January 3rd, and the ‘Dual Time’ episode will air in its time slot premiere on January 7th. Home Improvement aired for eight seasons on ABC.

Check out a trailer for the final season of the FOX comedy below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Last Man Standing on FOX? Will you watch the return of Tim Taylor on the series?