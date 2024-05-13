The Masked Singer: Season 12 Renewal; FOX Series Confirmed Returning for Fall 2024

More crazy costumed celebrities are on the way. FOX has renewed The Masked Singer for a 12th season, which will air this fall. The 11th season finishes airing on May 22nd.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora (stepping in for Nicole Scherzinger) sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season 11, the costumed characters participate in themed episodes, focusing on The Wizard of Oz, Transformers, Girl Groups, Soundtrack of My Life, TV Theme Night, Shower Anthems, Billy Joel, and Queen.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 11th season of The Masked Singer averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.28 million viewers. Compared to season nine (which aired in Spring 2023), that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

A 12th season premiere date and a new cast of characters will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Masked Singer TV series on FOX? Are you glad the series has been renewed for season 12 and Fall 2024?

