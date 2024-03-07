The Masked Singer: Season 12 — Has the FOX Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

There’s a new judge at the table. Has The Masked Singer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Masked Singer, season 12. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A mystery singing competition series airing on the FOX television network, A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora (stepping in for Nicole Scherzinger) sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season 11, the costumed characters will participate in themed episodes, focusing on The Wizard of Oz, Transformers, Girl Groups, Soundtrack of My Life, TV Theme Night, Shower Anthems, Billy Joel, and Queen.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of The Masked Singer averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.29 million viewers. Compared to season nine (which aired in Spring 2023), that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Masked Singer stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 7, 2024, The Masked Singer has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Masked Singer for season 12? This show continues to be one of the network’s highest-rated unscripted series and airs for two cycles a year. Sure, it’s no longer a blockbuster, but I have no doubt it will be renewed. If the ratings really dip, I’m sure FOX will begin airing just one cycle a season instead of cancelling the series outright. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Masked Singer cancellation or renewal news.



The Masked Singer Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Masked Singer‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Masked Singer TV show will be renewed for a 12th season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series instead?