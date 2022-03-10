The Masked Singer: Season Eight? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon with Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sitting on the panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season seven, the 15 costumed characters are split into three teams known as “The Good”, “The Bad”, and “The Cuddly”. The contestants include Armadillo, Baby Mammoth, Cyclops, Firefly, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Lemur, McTerrier, Miss Teddy, Prince, Queen Cobra, Ram, Ringmaster, Space Bunny, and Thingamabob.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of The Masked Singer averages a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.15 million viewers. Compared to season five (which aired in Spring 2021), that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Masked Singer stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 10, 2022, The Masked Singer has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Masked Singer for season eight? The ratings have dropped but it remains one of the network’s highest-rated shows on the network. I have no doubt that it will be renewed but FOX may stop airing two cycles a season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Masked Singer cancellation or renewal news.



