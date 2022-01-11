Call Me Kat: Season Three? Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will Kat and her friends keep bringing the laughs? Has the Call Me Kat TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Call Me Kat, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Call Me Kat TV show is based on the British Miranda series and stars Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, and Julian Gant. The story follows Kat (Bialik), a woman who struggles every day against society (and her mother) to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life — despite still being single at 39 years old. Kat’s mother, Sheila (Kurtz), views her daughter being single as her own personal failure. After leaving her job as a University of Louisville college professor, Kat spends the money her parents had set aside for her wedding to open a cat café. Working alongside Kat are her friends, artist Randi (Pratt) and Phil (Jordan), a baker. As Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans begin to veer off-course when her former crush and good friend, Max (Jackson), returns to town. Max takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street from Kat’s place and works with his friend, Carter (Gant).



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Call Me Kat averages a 1.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.96 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s up by 107% in the demo and up by 90% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Call Me Kat stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 11, 2022, Call Me Kat has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Call Me Kat for season three? This comedy performed well in its first season and the ratings were pretty consistent. Season two got off to a good start and Bialik’s exposure being a host of Jeopardy! might help bring new viewers to check out the sitcom. I think Kat’s got a good chance of being renewed for a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Call Me Kat cancellation or renewal news.



Call Me Kat Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Call Me Kat‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Call Me Kat TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?