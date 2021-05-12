The Moodys: Cancelled? FOX to Air Comedy Series’ Remaining Second Season Episodes

FOX is revisiting the Moody clan. The network has decided to air the remaining episodes of the second season of The Moodys. Has the TV show been cancelled or, could there be a third season?

A single-camera family sitcom, The Moodys stars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei, and Francois Arnaud. Guests include Maria Gabriela de Faria, Gerry Dee, and Josh Segarra. Based on an Australian TV show, this series revolves around the Moody family of five. They are a tight-knit, though slightly dysfunctional, group and each has his/her own eccentricities. Sean Moody Sr. (Leary) and his wife, Ann (Perkins), are parents of three grown children — the youngest and “creative one”, Dan (Arnaud); overachiever middle-child Bridget (Frei); and Sean Jr. (Baruchel), is the eldest sibling and the “screw-up”. Season two picks up with Sean Sr. contemplating retirement while Sean Jr. takes over the family HVAC business. In reality, however, Ann has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick. Bridget, who is in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her fancy new townhouse is being renovated; and Dan leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora (de Faria), only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly. Once again, the Moodys are all under the same roof as “one big, happy family”.

The second season of The Moodys averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.09 million viewers. Compared to season one, which aired during the Christmas season of 2019, that’s down by 47% in the demo and down by 43% in viewership.

The Moodys is one of FOX’s lowest-rated scripted series of the season and was pulled after five of the season’s episodes had aired. The show was replaced by the puppet satire program Let’s Be Real and it’s performed even worse in the ratings, ranking at the bottom of the FOX chart. Let’s Be Real has just two episodes left to air.

The Moodys will return to FOX on Sunday, June 6th and will wrap its second season on June 20th (Father’s Day).

While it’s nice that the network is airing the remaining episodes, it seems highly unlikely that this family comedy will be renewed for a third season. Right now, it looks like the network will have just two scripted comedies next season — season two of Call Me Kat and new entry Pivoting — so it doesn’t look like the network would have a show to pair with more of The Moodys if it were to be renewed.

