Animal Kingdom: Season Five Premiere Date Revealed by TNT



The family’s leader may be gone but Animal Kingdom is far from over. The TNT drama has already been renewed for a sixth and final season and today, the cable channel announced a premiere date for season five.

In the fifth season, Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary), and J (Finn Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

Season five of Animal Kingdom debuts on Sunday, July 11, 2021. An episode order hasn’t been revealed but the previous three seasons have had 13 installments each.

