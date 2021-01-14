Animal Kingdom: Season Six; TNT Series Gets Early Renewal for Final Season

TNT has renewed the Animal Kingdom TV series, one of the cable channel’s few remaining scripted shows, for a sixth and final season. The final episodes will likely air in 2022.

Season five of Animal Kingdom will launch at some point this summer. When the drama returns, the remaining Codys will still be dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death. With their kingdom without a leader, the family struggles to maintain their fragile alliance. Who will come out on top? The show stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez, and Jon Beavers.

Here’s TNT’s announcement about the final season renewal:

TNT Renews Hit Series “Animal Kingdom” for a Sixth and Final Season

Season Five of the Crime Drama Premieres This Summer

January 14, 2021 – TNT has renewed its popular crime drama “Animal Kingdom” for a sixth and final season. Season five, which stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez and Jon Beavers, will premiere this summer on TNT.

A consistent ratings success, “Animal Kingdom” reached 27 million viewers in season four across all platforms, defying trends with the premiere retaining its audience from the previous season’s average. The series also ranked among 2019’s top 10 cable dramas (P18-49, L+7, ad-supported cable).

In “Animal Kingdom” season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary) and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

“Animal Kingdom” is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy® winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson and Erin Jontow serve as executive producers on the series. “Animal Kingdom” was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

